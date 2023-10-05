Advertisement

Thursday 5 October 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Sunak said more needed to be done to tackle smoking in the United Kingdom.
Poll: Should Ireland gradually increase the age at which cigarettes can be purchased?
British PM Rishi Sunak proposed a vote to gradually increase the legal smoking age to ban the sale for 14 year olds.
1 hour ago

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak proposed raising the legal smoking age year-on-year in order to create a ‘cigarette free generation’.

If the proposed vote passes through the House of Common it means today’s 14 year olds will never be able to legally purchase tobacco products.

Sunak said it would not be fair “to take away the rights of anyone to smoke who currently does”.

However, the prime minister said more needed to be done to tackle smoking in the United Kingdom.

We’d like to know… Should Ireland consider a similar move and ban cigarettes by gradually raising the age at which they can be purchased?


Poll Results:

Yes (1170)
They should be banned for everyone (314)
No (309)
Don't know/No opinion (50)




Readers Comments
