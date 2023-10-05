Poll: Should Ireland gradually increase the age at which cigarettes can be purchased?

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak proposed raising the legal smoking age year-on-year in order to create a ‘cigarette free generation’.

If the proposed vote passes through the House of Common it means today’s 14 year olds will never be able to legally purchase tobacco products.

Sunak said it would not be fair “to take away the rights of anyone to smoke who currently does”.

However, the prime minister said more needed to be done to tackle smoking in the United Kingdom.

We’d like to know… Should Ireland consider a similar move and ban cigarettes by gradually raising the age at which they can be purchased?

