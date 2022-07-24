Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 19°C Sunday 24 July 2022
Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland football final?

Who will take the Sam Maguire Cup today?

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 24 Jul 2022, 9:32 AM
37 minutes ago 6,737 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5824633
Kerry's Tadhg Morley and Damien Comer of Galway at a match in 2021.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry's Tadhg Morley and Damien Comer of Galway at a match in 2021.
Kerry's Tadhg Morley and Damien Comer of Galway at a match in 2021.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY AND GALWAY will compete this afternoon in the first All-Ireland football final between the two counties since 2000. 

The match kicks off at 3.30pm in Croke Park with a full capacity stadium expected. 

So for the day that’s in it, we’re asking: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland football final?


Poll Results:

Kerry (455)
Galway (287)


About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (13)

