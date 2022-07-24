Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland football final?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
KERRY AND GALWAY will compete this afternoon in the first All-Ireland football final between the two counties since 2000.
The match kicks off at 3.30pm in Croke Park with a full capacity stadium expected.
So for the day that’s in it, we’re asking: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland football final?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (13)