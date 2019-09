Dean Rock looks on as he attempted a late free last time out.

THIS EVENING, KERRY and Dublin are going to do it all over again.

On 1 September, the teams played out a tense and exhilarating game that finished 1-16 each.

The Dubs are heavily fancied to complete the five-in-a-row today but Kerry showed a steely determination last time out that could see them prevail if they replicate that performance in Croke Park this evening.

So, today we want to know: Will you watch the men’s All-Ireland final replay today?