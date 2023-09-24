Poll: Should American Bully XL dogs be banned in Ireland?

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak has announced plans for a particular breed of pitbull known as the American Bully XL to be banned in the UK.

The move follows a series of serious and fatal attacks on people. At least three of seven fatal attacks by dogs in the UK so far this year are linked to the breed.

Hundreds of people turned out in London yesterday to protest the ban, arguing that the issue is bad dog owners, rather than dangerous breeds. There are also question marks over the effectiveness of such a ban.

So today we’re asking: Should American Bully XL dogs be banned in Ireland?

