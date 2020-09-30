#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: When was the last time you sent a letter or a card to family and friends?

A major report has revealed the poor health of the post office network.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 30 Sep 2020, 9:39 AM
A MAJOR REPORT into the post office network, set to be published later today, will reveal that it’s close to collapse unless state support is provided. 

The report, commissioned by the Irish Postmasters’ Union and carried out by business advisers Grant Thornton, paints a picture of a service that is at a “critical” juncture

Postal workers were hailed at the start of the pandemic for keeping us connected with letters and delivering much-needed online orders to our homes. 

But it’s also true that sending a letter to friends or family has become much less popular, following the rise of social media and email. 

So today we want to know: When was the last time you sent a letter or card to friends or family?


I can't remember (193)
In the last six months (172)
In the last seven days (170)
In the last month (169)
In the last year (85)
More than a year ago (67)






