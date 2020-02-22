Poll: When was the last time you visited a post office?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Irish postmasters warned that a third of post offices across the country could be at risk of closure in the coming years.

There are currently 952 post offices in Ireland. In 1992, there was double that amount.

Of the ones left, 45 are run directly by An Post. 10 are closed temporarily leaving 897 post offices run by postmasters, who are self-employed and hire staff for the business themselves.

The move away from traditional post has meant a significant decrease in the footfall at An Post branches across the nation.

