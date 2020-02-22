This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: When was the last time you visited a post office?

There are currently 952 post offices in Ireland.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 10:34 AM
1 hour ago 9,528 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5017819
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Irish postmasters warned that a third of post offices across the country could be at risk of closure in the coming years. 

There are currently 952 post offices in Ireland. In 1992, there was double that amount.

Of the ones left, 45 are run directly by An Post. 10 are closed temporarily leaving 897 post offices run by postmasters, who are self-employed and hire staff for the business themselves.

The move away from traditional post has meant a significant decrease in the footfall at An Post branches across the nation. 

This morning, we want to know: When was the last time you went to your local post office? 


Poll Results:

In the last week (695)
In the last month (416)
In the last six months (343)
Over one year (246)




