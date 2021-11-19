Poll: Should antigen tests be provided for free to the wider public?

CONFUSION AROSE YESTERDAY around whether antigen tests would be made available to politicians for free.

A spokesperson for the Oireachtas, however, confirmed: “The antigen tests will not be free to TDs and Senators. As an employer the Houses of the Oireachtas Service is making tests available free of charge to its staff who have to be on site. This is part of our continued efforts to keep the Parliamentary Community and Workplace safe.”

It has also been confirmed that antigen tests will be provided for free by the Government for those in school settings and for close contacts, but not for the wider public.

The Government is currently looking to subsidise the cost of antigen tests to help people purchase them at a lower price.

While one antigen test can cost less than €10, a pack of five can cost up to €30.

