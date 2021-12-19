#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 19 December 2021
Advertisement

Poll: What's your preferred approach to buying Christmas presents?

Do you like to buy friends something similar to what they have, or something completely different?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 10:57 AM
1 hour ago 7,341 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5635112
Image: Shutterstock/j.chizhe
Image: Shutterstock/j.chizhe

BUYING PRESENTS CAN be a pain. 

It’s so easy to go overboard and buy too much in a panic, or accidentally leave someone out. There is also so much stuff out there, so it can be hard to choose something. Do you go for the trendy-but-awkward lamp, the tracksuit top to match the bottoms they already have – or keep it simple and batch buy generic gifts?

So, with just five days to go before Christmas Eve, we’re asking you: in general, what’s your preferred approach to buying Christmas presents?


Poll Results:

I need to be told what to get (422)
Similar to what they have (381)
I don't know, really (313)
Different from what they have (243)
Bath sets for all (46)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie