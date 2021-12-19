Poll: What's your preferred approach to buying Christmas presents?

BUYING PRESENTS CAN be a pain.

It’s so easy to go overboard and buy too much in a panic, or accidentally leave someone out. There is also so much stuff out there, so it can be hard to choose something. Do you go for the trendy-but-awkward lamp, the tracksuit top to match the bottoms they already have – or keep it simple and batch buy generic gifts?

So, with just five days to go before Christmas Eve, we’re asking you: in general, what’s your preferred approach to buying Christmas presents?

