Poll: Are you getting outside every day?

A man lifts a child for a better view on an autumn day in Dublin's Phoenix park.

WITH THE DROP in temperatures and darker evenings, it can be difficult to motivate yourself to get out of the house. Add a global pandemic on top of that and you might find it near impossible.

While physical activity isn’t the only solution, even 20 minutes of exercise can improve your body and brain health.

To mark international men’s day, the HSE is hosting a free webinar later today to explore the impact of Covid-19 on the health and wellbeing of men and boys.

The webinar – which is open to all – will highlight some of the current challenges impacting on men’s mental health and to offer practical advice to those who are seeking to support men in their work and in their communities.

Today we’re asking: Are you getting outside every day?

