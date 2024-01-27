Poll: Are you happy with Ireland's act for Eurovision 2024?

CORK-BORN BAMBIE Thug last night won the Eurosong contest to represent Ireland at the 2024 Eurovision.

Her song “Doomsday Blue” was well-received by the jury and the public, beating out six other acts on the Late Late Show special.

Ireland has a great history of success at the song contest, but has struggled to scoop votes in recent years.

Bambie Thug will represent the country at the contest in Malmö, Sweden, May 2024.

