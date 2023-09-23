Advertisement

Michelle Daly
# Your Say
Poll: Are you happy with the Late Late Show guest lineup so far?
Kielty’s hosting skills have been lauded, but some have found the guest lineup leaves much to be desired.
9.8k
11
32 minutes ago

THE LATE LATE last night had its second show of the season with new host Patrick Kielty.

His hosting skills have been lauded by critics, but some have found the guest lineup leaves much to be desired.

The Irish Independent reports that there is ‘no evidence’ that the show’s newly recruited ‘celebrity booker’ has actually booked any celebrities to date, putting some researchers’ noses out of joint and disappointing some viewers.

We want to know: Are you happy with the guest lineup so far?


Poll Results:

No (426)
Yes (214)


Mairead Maguire
