YESTERDAY, TAOISEACH SIMON Harris said people of his “generation” are “more familiar” with Berlin and Paris than they are with Belfast or Derry in the North.

Harris was addressing the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly, in what was his first time speaking as Taoiseach at a meeting of Irish and UK parliamentarians.

He told the audience that there is a “whole generation of people who are yearning to be involved in a conversation about the future, in a conversation about how we work together”.

“I’m also, if I’m being very honest, of a generation where people are more familiar now with London and Berlin and Paris than they might be with Belfast or Derry,” he added.

So today we want to know: Are you more familiar with Paris and Berlin or Belfast and Derry?