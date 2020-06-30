Poll: Are you planning on travelling abroad in 2020?

AS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ease, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to stay in Ireland and not to travel abroad for the foreseeable.

Dr Holohan’s warning comes after 24 new cases were diagnosed in Ireland, at least six of which he said were associated with international travel.

As many plan staycations in Ireland this summer, there are concerns that others are booking holidays in Europe and beyond, a move Dr Holohan warned against last night.

Asked if people should cancel any holiday plans they have abroad, Dr Holohan said: “We’d like people not to travel, yes.”

“It makes much more sense to not go ahead with that booking and to risk travelling abroad, picking up this infection, risk for you, for any family member you be travelling with or indeed any close contacts you have,” he said. “I think that would be not just in your individual interest but in our collective interest.”

