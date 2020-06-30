This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Are you planning on travelling abroad in 2020?

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to stay in Ireland for the foreseeable.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 9:05 AM
51 minutes ago 12,144 Views 52 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5136809
Image: Shutterstock/Lukas Gojda
Image: Shutterstock/Lukas Gojda

AS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ease, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to stay in Ireland and not to travel abroad for the foreseeable. 

Dr Holohan’s warning comes after 24 new cases were diagnosed in Ireland, at least six of which he said were associated with international travel. 

As many plan staycations in Ireland this summer, there are concerns that others are booking holidays in Europe and beyond, a move Dr Holohan warned against last night. 

Asked if people should cancel any holiday plans they have abroad, Dr Holohan said: “We’d like people not to travel, yes.”

“It makes much more sense to not go ahead with that booking and to risk travelling abroad, picking up this infection, risk for you, for any family member you be travelling with or indeed any close contacts you have,” he said. “I think that would be not just in your individual interest but in our collective interest.”

With that in mind, we’re asking: Are you planning on travelling abroad in 2020?


Poll Results:

No (714)
Yes (161)
Yes, but I haven't booked anything yet (75)
Yes, but it's a essential trip (40)
I don't know/I've no opinion (32)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (52)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie