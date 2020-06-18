Poll: Are you planning to get away somewhere in Ireland this summer?

WITH TRAVEL CURTAILED for the foreseeable many people won’t be taking a trip abroad until later down the line, possibly not until 2021.
As Ireland gradually eases its Covid-19 restrictions, travelling outside one’s own county is allowed from 20 July.
With summer in full swing you may be tempted to take a break down the country somewhere or head to another town for a change of scenery.
Today we’re asking: Are you planning to get away somewhere in Ireland later this summer?
