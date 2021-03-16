#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 16 March 2021
Poll: Are you still adhering to the Level 5 restrictions?

As we head into the spring Government has indicated a slight easing of restrictions is on the cards from 5 April.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 9:19 AM
6 minutes ago 1,869 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5382680
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have warned of a possible uptick in Covid-19 cases as Lockdown rolls on. 

The country has been under Level 5 restrictions for more than 10 weeks after a devastating third wave of the virus. 

As we head into the spring, Government has indicated a slight easing of restrictions is on the cards from 5 April, most likely to centre around construction and the 5km travel limit.

The plan, as has been well flagged, is to reopen society slowly as the vaccination rollout -which suffered another setback this week – is ramped up. 

As we approach Paddy’s Day and Easter health officials have urged people to pull back from socialising and stick with the restrictions in place. 

Today we’re asking: Are you still adhering to the Level 5 restrictions?


Poll Results:

Most of the time (64)
Yes, all of the time (53)
No (12)
Only sometimes (11)




About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

