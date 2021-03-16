Poll: Are you still adhering to the Level 5 restrictions?

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have warned of a possible uptick in Covid-19 cases as Lockdown rolls on.
The country has been under Level 5 restrictions for more than 10 weeks after a devastating third wave of the virus.
As we head into the spring, Government has indicated a slight easing of restrictions is on the cards from 5 April, most likely to centre around construction and the 5km travel limit.
The plan, as has been well flagged, is to reopen society slowly as the vaccination rollout -which suffered another setback this week – is ramped up.
As we approach Paddy’s Day and Easter health officials have urged people to pull back from socialising and stick with the restrictions in place.
Today we’re asking: Are you still adhering to the Level 5 restrictions?
Poll Results:
