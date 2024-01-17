Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say

Poll: Are you struggling to pay your energy bills this winter?

Calls for help with energy poverty to St. Vincent de Paul have skyrocketed in the last three years.
9
1.7k
25 minutes ago

BORD GÁIS ENERGY today announced a price reduction for residential electricity and gas customers, with bills set to go down by 10% for electricity and 9.5% for gas from the end of February.

However, it’s only the second price cut since a series of hikes in 2022.

Meanwhile, calls for help with energy poverty to St. Vincent de Paul have skyrocketed in the last three years.

Today we’re asking you: Are you struggling to pay your energy bills this winter?


Poll Results:

Yes (202)
No (170)
A little (101)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     