Poll: Are you struggling to pay your energy bills this winter?

BORD GÁIS ENERGY today announced a price reduction for residential electricity and gas customers, with bills set to go down by 10% for electricity and 9.5% for gas from the end of February.

However, it’s only the second price cut since a series of hikes in 2022.

Meanwhile, calls for help with energy poverty to St. Vincent de Paul have skyrocketed in the last three years.

Today we’re asking you: Are you struggling to pay your energy bills this winter?

