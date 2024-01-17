Poll: Are you struggling to pay your energy bills this winter?

BORD GÁIS ENERGY today announced a price reduction for residential electricity and gas customers, with bills set to go down by 10% for electricity and 9.5% for gas from the end of February.
However, it’s only the second price cut since a series of hikes in 2022.
Meanwhile, calls for help with energy poverty to St. Vincent de Paul have skyrocketed in the last three years.
Today we’re asking you: Are you struggling to pay your energy bills this winter?
Poll Results:
Yes (202)
No (170)
A little (101)
