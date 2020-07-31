Poll: Are you taking a trip somewhere in Ireland this bank holiday weekend?

IT’S THE BANK Holiday weekend, isn’t that great?
With August on the horizon, many will be planning a trip out of their towns and cities to greener pastures.
Public health officials continue to impress our need to follow advice, particularly after a spike in Covid-19 cases on Thursday.
As we head into a three-day weekend, we want to know: Are you taking a trip somewhere in Ireland?
