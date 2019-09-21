This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Majority of people support legalising assisted suicide in Ireland

Campaigners have called for changes to the Irish law on assisted dying.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 6:30 AM
37 minutes ago 821 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4818473
Image: Shutterstock/suvita style
Image: Shutterstock/suvita style

A MAJORITY OF Irish people believe that assisted suicide should be legalised in Ireland.

The latest Amárach/Claire Byrne Live poll for TheJournal.ie found that 55% of people think that assisted suicide should be legal in Ireland. 

The poll found that 22% opposed the legalisation of assisted suicide, while 23% said they didn’t know. 

Men were slightly more likely to support legalisation than women, with 58% supporting it compared to 53% of women. 

Young people were among the least likely to support legalisation. The poll found that 48% of 18 to 24-year-olds supported legalisation of assisted suicide, compared to 60% support among 25 to 34-year-olds and 67% among 35 to 44-year-olds. 

Among people aged over 55, support dropped to 49%. 

People in Dublin overwhelmingly backed legalisation, with 58% in support. However, support was also high in the rest of Leinster (54%), as well as Munster (53%) and Connaught and Ulster (57%). 

There was no significant difference based on social background. Those from well-off backgrounds largely backed legalisation, with support at 57%. People from lower-income backgrounds also supported changes to the law – 54% backed legalisation. 

Earlier this month, a former teacher from Scotland who campaigned for the legalisation of euthanasia died at a Swiss clinic. 

While other countries, such as the Netherlands and Switzerland, have reformed their laws to allow for euthanasia in some cases, proposed changes to the law in Ireland has faced significant opposition. 

In 2013, Marie Fleming lost her Supreme Court bid to establish a constitutional right to die. She wanted to ensure that her partner, Tom Curran, would not be prosecuted if he helped her to end her life.

The Claire Byrne Live / Amarách Research Panel consists of over 1,000 Irish adults, all aged 18+. The poll was conducted earlier this week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie