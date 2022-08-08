Poll: When do you think autumn should officially start?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
WE’RE EIGHT DAYS into August and there’s a potential heatwave on the way as temperatures are set to hover in the 20s this week.
Ireland’s meteorological summer is June to August, with autumn then starting on the first of September until the end of November, according to Met Éireann.
But some go by the calendar that starts with spring in February and gives three months to each season, putting August as the start of autumn.
So today, we’re asking you: When do you think we should say autumn starts?
Poll Results:
