Sunday 1 March, 2020
Poll: Would the popularity of a baby name influence whether you'd choose it?

Jack and Emily retained the top spots for 2019.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 11:23 AM
44 minutes ago 4,500 Views 12 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ON FRIDAY THE CSO released its data on the baby names registered in Ireland in 2019.

Jack and Emily retained the top spots in the boys and girls lists while Fiadh broke into the top five on the girls’ side.

Writing in TheJournal.ie today, Darach Ó Séaghdha of the The Irish For podcast tracks the rise in popularity of the Irish name Fiadh over the past few years.

But would the popularity list influence whether or not you’d choose a name for your own child?

Poll: Would the popularity of a baby name influence whether you’d choose it?


Poll Results:

No (438)
Yes (400)
Don't know (19)



About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

