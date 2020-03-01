ON FRIDAY THE CSO released its data on the baby names registered in Ireland in 2019.

Jack and Emily retained the top spots in the boys and girls lists while Fiadh broke into the top five on the girls’ side.

Writing in TheJournal.ie today, Darach Ó Séaghdha of the The Irish For podcast tracks the rise in popularity of the Irish name Fiadh over the past few years.

But would the popularity list influence whether or not you’d choose a name for your own child?

Poll: Would the popularity of a baby name influence whether you’d choose it?

