Sunday 20 February 2022
Poll: Have you been impacted by the bad weather in recent days?

There are currently six counties set to be under a Status Orange wind warning.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 20 Feb 2022, 12:45 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5688359
Image: Leon Farrell
Image: Leon Farrell

IRELAND IS BRACING for the third named storm to hit the country in the space of a week today, as Storm Frankin approaches on the west coast of the country.

As of 11.30 this morning, there are six Status Orange wind warnings set to come into effect at some point today.

Counties Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo are all set to have Status Orange warnings at different parts of the day, with the remaining counties all under a Status Yellow wind warning.

Thousands were without power on Friday and yesterday following Storm Eunice, with a few hundred still without power in Cork and Kerry.

As we wait for another storm to make landfall, we want to know have you been impacted by the bad weather in recent days?


Poll Results:

No (860)
Yes (544)


About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie