Poll: Should Ireland introduce a ban on animal and human pharma testing?

Switzerland is set to vote on a potential ban on Sunday.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 9:12 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THIS WEEKEND WILL see Swiss voters go to the polls over whether animal and human testing should be banned in the country.

The proposal would outlaw experiments not only on animals but on humans too, as well as ban the importation of new drugs developed through such means.

It was considered too extreme by the Swiss parliament, which feared it would hamper medical and scientific research.

These sentiments were echoed by researchers who say Switzerland “would be the only country internationally with such a ban.”

Switzerland’s direct democracy system enabled the referendum to take place, as campaigners collected enough signatures to trigger a popular vote.

The latest figures for Ireland show that there were a total of 137,988 uses of animals in procedures for research and testing purposes in 2020. 

So, today we’re asking: Should Ireland introduce a ban on animal and human pharma testing?


Poll Results:

No (703)
Yes (544)
I don't know/ I've no opinion (91)



About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

