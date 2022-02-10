Poll: Should Ireland introduce a ban on animal and human pharma testing?

THIS WEEKEND WILL see Swiss voters go to the polls over whether animal and human testing should be banned in the country.

The proposal would outlaw experiments not only on animals but on humans too, as well as ban the importation of new drugs developed through such means.

Advertisement

It was considered too extreme by the Swiss parliament, which feared it would hamper medical and scientific research.

These sentiments were echoed by researchers who say Switzerland “would be the only country internationally with such a ban.”

Switzerland’s direct democracy system enabled the referendum to take place, as campaigners collected enough signatures to trigger a popular vote.

The latest figures for Ireland show that there were a total of 137,988 uses of animals in procedures for research and testing purposes in 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

So, today we’re asking: Should Ireland introduce a ban on animal and human pharma testing?

