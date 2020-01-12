This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think cars should be banned from 'idling' outside schools?

Research in today’s Business Post reports an increase in air pollution outside schools during term times.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4962649
Image: Shutterstock/Paolo Bona
Image: Shutterstock/Paolo Bona

A NEW STUDY by the Green Party has found that traffic-related air pollution outside south Dublin schools dramatically increased when classes resumed after the summer.

The research, reported in today’s Business Post, showed that air pollution outside one school grew by 117 per cent from last year’s August holiday period to the November school term.

It is also reported that Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton is considering new laws to prevent cars from ‘idling’ outside schools as part of the National Clean Air Strategy.

It’s believed that such a move would have health benefits for young children who are exposed to fumes from vehicles which are used to bring children to school.

But what do you think? Should the government ban cars from ‘idling’ outside schools?


Poll Results:

Yes (898)
No (307)
I don't know/No opinion (64)



