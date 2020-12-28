Poll: Should the government ban special offers on chocolate, crisps and soft drinks?

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has announced plans to restrict “buy one get one free” promotions and other similar offers on unhealthy foods from April 2022.

The plans are being made in an attempt to help tackle obesity, and will affect foods like chocolate, cakes, crisps, soft drinks, breakfast cereals, pizzas and ready meals.

Previous studies have also indicated that Ireland has high obesity levels, with research by The Lancet in 2016 predicting that the country would be the most obese – along with the UK – by the middle of this decade.

Should similar measures to tackle obesity be brought in here? Today we’re asking: Should the government ban special offers on chocolate, crisps and soft drinks?

