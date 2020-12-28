#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 December 2020
Poll: Should the government ban special offers on chocolate, crisps and soft drinks?

Plans to restrict such offers could soon be introduced in the UK.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 28 Dec 2020, 10:02 AM
11,238 Views 26 Comments
THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT has announced plans to restrict “buy one get one free” promotions and other similar offers on unhealthy foods from April 2022.

The plans are being made in an attempt to help tackle obesity, and will affect foods like chocolate, cakes, crisps, soft drinks, breakfast cereals, pizzas and ready meals.

Previous studies have also indicated that Ireland has high obesity levels, with research by The Lancet in 2016 predicting that the country would be the most obese – along with the UK – by the middle of this decade.

Should similar measures to tackle obesity be brought in here? Today we’re asking: Should the government ban special offers on chocolate, crisps and soft drinks?


Poll Results:

No (573)
Yes (378)
I don't know/No opinion (30)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (26)

