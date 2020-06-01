Poll: Have you attempted a barbecue so far this year?

WELL, THE SUN is shining yet again as we begin the first day of June.
Met Éireann has said temperatures could reach as high as 27 degrees today.
With Covid-19 restrictions still in place, and with the warm weather set to stay, many people may be making more use of their back gardens than usual, be it for a bit of gardening, some sunbathing, or some barbecuing.
Today we want to know: Have you attempted a barbecue so far this year?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (13)