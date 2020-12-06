Poll: What is the best type of cheese?

BREXIT TALKS ARE resuming in Brussels today, with a lot of speculation about whether a trade deal can be done in time for the end of the transition period on 1 January.

But although it’s not clear what’ll happen by the end of the month, some are already making contingencies.

Today, we report that a cheese facility in Kilkenny is hoping to diversify Ireland’s cheese production as part of a post-Brexit strategy.

The new factory will make edam and gouda cheese, adding to what is a considerable output of cheddar.

But today we’re asking: What is the best type of cheese?

