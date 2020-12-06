Poll: What is the best type of cheese?

BREXIT TALKS ARE resuming in Brussels today, with a lot of speculation about whether a trade deal can be done in time for the end of the transition period on 1 January.
But although it’s not clear what’ll happen by the end of the month, some are already making contingencies.
Today, we report that a cheese facility in Kilkenny is hoping to diversify Ireland’s cheese production as part of a post-Brexit strategy.
The new factory will make edam and gouda cheese, adding to what is a considerable output of cheddar.
But today we’re asking: What is the best type of cheese?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (12)