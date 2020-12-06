#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Sunday 6 December 2020
Advertisement

Poll: What is the best type of cheese?

Ireland is set to diversify its cheese output – but what’s your favourite?

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 11:49 AM
21 minutes ago 3,267 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5290332
Image: Shutterstock/Stephanie Frey
Image: Shutterstock/Stephanie Frey

BREXIT TALKS ARE resuming in Brussels today, with a lot of speculation about whether a trade deal can be done in time for the end of the transition period on 1 January.

But although it’s not clear what’ll happen by the end of the month, some are already making contingencies.

Today, we report that a cheese facility in Kilkenny is hoping to diversify Ireland’s cheese production as part of a post-Brexit strategy.

The new factory will make edam and gouda cheese, adding to what is a considerable output of cheddar.

But today we’re asking: What is the best type of cheese?


Poll Results:

Cheddar (203)
Other (67)
Brie (54)
Mozzarella (37)
Gouda (23)
Edam (20)
Halloumi (16)







#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie