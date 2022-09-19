Poll: Would you like to see Joe Biden serve another term as US President?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
US PRESIDENT JOE Biden gave a rare TV interview yesterday in which he surprised many by hedging on whether he’ll seek re-election in 2024.
Biden, who turns 80 in November, went back on repeated assertions by the White House that he is sure to run, telling interviewer Scott Pelley that re-election is his “intention.”
“But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” he said.
He is currently the oldest US President by age at inauguration and would be 86 by the end of his second term if re-elected.
So, today we’re asking: Would you like to see Biden re-elected?
Poll Results:
