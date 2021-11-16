#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 16 November 2021
Poll: Will you be shopping on Black Friday?

The day of flash sales takes place this year on Friday 26 November this year.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 8:59 AM
56 minutes ago 6,381 Views 9 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BLACK FRIDAY IS almost upon us again and though it started as a phenomenon in the US, the flash sale has managed to creep into the Irish market in recent years. 

The day of flash sales – when retailers slash prices – takes place this year on Friday 26 November, ahead of the festive season.

With just 39 days to go until Christmas, many people will try to bag some bargains on gifts, either online or in stores. 

So, today we want to know… Will you be shopping on Black Friday?


Poll Results:

No, I've no interest (628)
Yes, but only online (216)
I'm not sure  (112)
Yes, both online and in stores (85)
Yes, but only local (43)





About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

