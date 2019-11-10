This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think members of An Garda Síochana should wear body-cams?

It has proved to be a controversial issue across the political and social

By Conor McCrave Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 11:15 AM
1 hour ago 7,446 Views 26 Comments
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

AN OPINION POLL carried out by Amarách Research for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/TheJournal.ie found that 73% of people think gardaí should have to wear body-cams. 

The poll found that 14% did not think gardaí should wear body-cams, while 13% said they didn’t know. 

Plans to introduce body-cams for gardaí have proved controversial. Last month, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties warned that the idea was “beyond concerning” and open to potential privacy rights breaches. 

But in June, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan tabled a bill introducing body-cameras for gardaí, at Cabinet. 

So today we’re asking: Do you think members of An Garda Síochana should wear body-cams?


Poll Results:

Yes (1095)
No (94)
I'm not sure (31)



Conor McCrave
