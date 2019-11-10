Poll: Do you think members of An Garda Síochana should wear body-cams?

AN OPINION POLL carried out by Amarách Research for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/TheJournal.ie found that 73% of people think gardaí should have to wear body-cams.

The poll found that 14% did not think gardaí should wear body-cams, while 13% said they didn’t know.

Plans to introduce body-cams for gardaí have proved controversial. Last month, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties warned that the idea was “beyond concerning” and open to potential privacy rights breaches.

But in June, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan tabled a bill introducing body-cameras for gardaí, at Cabinet.

