Poll: Should a border poll be held in the event of a no-deal Brexit?

Fianna Fáil is still working on a plan for a United Ireland.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 22 Jul 2019, 8:50 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

OVER TWO YEARS ago, Fianna Fáil announced that the party was working on a plan for a United Ireland. But the party is still working on the plan. 

Micheál Martin, speaking at the time, said he would see a United Ireland in his lifetime. 

Yet today, two-and-a-half years later and with the implications of Brexit still unknown, Martin said it was important not to “inflame” the situation. 

“Sinn Féin were saying: ‘The minute we have Brexit, let’s throw in a border poll, let’s inflame the situation.’ And I just fundamentally disagree with that,” he said. 

As both the UK and the wider EU prepare for the near inevitable elevation of Boris Johnson to British Prime Minister, fears are growing that a no-deal Brexit – which would have major ramifications for both sides of the Irish border – is becoming increasingly likely. 

What do you think? Should a border poll be held in the event of a no-deal Brexit?


Poll Results:

Yes (391)
No (208)
Not sure (41)



