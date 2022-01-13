Poll: Do you think Boris Johnson should resign?

IT’S BEEN A very busy week for Boris Johnson.

The British leader is facing the greatest challenge of his premiership for a series of alleged pandemic-rule-breaking gatherings held and attended by staff members of the government.

Johnson apologised yesterday for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, when the rest of the country was in lockdown, but insisted he thought the party was a work event and fell within the rules.

There have been furious calls for him to quit, including from some of his own Tory MPs, but other Conservatives have backed him to remain as Prime Minister.

Advertisement

So today we’re asking: Do you think Boris Johnson should resign?

