Poll: Do you think Boris Johnson will survive Partygate?

Pressure is ratcheting up on the UK prime minister.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 28 May 2022, 2:28 PM
A placard calling on Boris Johnson to resign as UK prime minister outside Downing Street.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BORIS JOHNSON’S CRITICS are out in force this weekend saying discontent in the Conservative Party is growing as the partygate scandal rumbles on.

Former cabinet minister David Davis said his colleagues “see their own seats disappearing” as Tory popularity continues to wane.

The comments come as Johnson faces mounting calls to resign following the publication of Sue Gray’s investigation into Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.

However, Johnson has survived political storms several times in the past.

So, today we’re asking do you think Boris Johnson will survive Partygate?


Poll Results:

Yes, Boris will weather the storm (973)
No, Boris will resign (230)
I don't know/ I've no opinion (121)



