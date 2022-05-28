Poll: Do you think Boris Johnson will survive Partygate?

A placard calling on Boris Johnson to resign as UK prime minister outside Downing Street.

A placard calling on Boris Johnson to resign as UK prime minister outside Downing Street.

BORIS JOHNSON’S CRITICS are out in force this weekend saying discontent in the Conservative Party is growing as the partygate scandal rumbles on.

Former cabinet minister David Davis said his colleagues “see their own seats disappearing” as Tory popularity continues to wane.

The comments come as Johnson faces mounting calls to resign following the publication of Sue Gray’s investigation into Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.

However, Johnson has survived political storms several times in the past.

Advertisement

So, today we’re asking do you think Boris Johnson will survive Partygate?