Poll: Do you think Boris Johnson will survive Partygate?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
BORIS JOHNSON’S CRITICS are out in force this weekend saying discontent in the Conservative Party is growing as the partygate scandal rumbles on.
Former cabinet minister David Davis said his colleagues “see their own seats disappearing” as Tory popularity continues to wane.
The comments come as Johnson faces mounting calls to resign following the publication of Sue Gray’s investigation into Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.
However, Johnson has survived political storms several times in the past.
So, today we’re asking do you think Boris Johnson will survive Partygate?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (15)