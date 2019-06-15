Poll: Do you think Boris Johnson should take part in the Channel4 live debate?

THE FRONTRUNNER FOR the Tory leadership Boris Johnson has said he won’t take part in Channel4′s live TV Tory leadership debate, which will be aired tomorrow night.

The other five candidates will all be taking part; it’s been reported that Channel4 will have an empty lectern with Johnson’s name on it visible during the broadcast.

Johnson’s critics have accused him of avoiding some media appearances in order to maintain his lead. He has said he will take part in the BBC’s televised debate on Tuesday, which won’t have a live studio audience.

So we’re asking: Do you think Boris Johnson should take part in Channel4′s live televised debate tomorrow night?

