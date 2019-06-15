This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 15 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you think Boris Johnson should take part in the Channel4 live debate?

It’s been reported that there will be an empty lectern at tomorrow’s debate if Johnson doesn’t take part.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 10:30 AM
16 minutes ago 1,321 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4683781
Image: Stefan Rousseau
Image: Stefan Rousseau

THE FRONTRUNNER FOR the Tory leadership Boris Johnson has said he won’t take part in Channel4′s live TV Tory leadership debate, which will be aired tomorrow night.

The other five candidates will all be taking part; it’s been reported that Channel4 will have an empty lectern with Johnson’s name on it visible during the broadcast.

Johnson’s critics have accused him of avoiding some media appearances in order to maintain his lead. He has said he will take part in the BBC’s televised debate on Tuesday, which won’t have a live studio audience.

So we’re asking: Do you think Boris Johnson should take part in Channel4′s live televised debate tomorrow night?


Poll Results:

Yes (263)
No, TV debates don't matter (19)
No (16)
I don't know (16)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie