OVER THE LAST couple of weeks, RTÉ has screened a two-part documentary covering Jack Charlton’s tenure as Republic of Ireland manager.

Under his watch, Ireland made it to two World Cups, a European Championship and provided a series of unforgettable moments.

The last episode of Boys in Green aired last night so, on this St Patrick’s Day, we’re asking you:

What was your favourite ‘Boys in Green’ moment?