Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 1 February, 2020
Poll: Do you think that the UK will ever rejoin the EU?

They’ve just gone. But will they be back?

By Sean Murray Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 9:05 AM
53 minutes ago 8,171 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4988695
Image: Stephen Chung/Xinhua/PA Images
Image: Stephen Chung/Xinhua/PA Images

AT 11PM LAST night, the UK formally left the EU.

Nothing much changes straight away, as the transition period keeps most rules the same as the UK and EU negotiate the future relationship between the two in the coming months.

Perhaps surprisingly, the possibility of the UK ever rejoining the EU has been discussed even among the pro-Brexit news outlets this week.

Unsurprisingly, the likes of the Daily Mail and the Daily Express say it’ll never happen but the pro-remain Independent yesterday reported that “there are plausible cases to be made both for rejoining the bloc being a certainty and for a ‘Bre-entry’ being inconceivable”. 

So, what do you think? Do you think that the UK will ever rejoin the EU?


Poll Results:

No (495)
Yes, but not for at least a decade (354)
Yes (148)
Not sure (43)




About the author:

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
