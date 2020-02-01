Poll: Do you think that the UK will ever rejoin the EU?

AT 11PM LAST night, the UK formally left the EU.

Nothing much changes straight away, as the transition period keeps most rules the same as the UK and EU negotiate the future relationship between the two in the coming months.

Perhaps surprisingly, the possibility of the UK ever rejoining the EU has been discussed even among the pro-Brexit news outlets this week.

Unsurprisingly, the likes of the Daily Mail and the Daily Express say it’ll never happen but the pro-remain Independent yesterday reported that “there are plausible cases to be made both for rejoining the bloc being a certainty and for a ‘Bre-entry’ being inconceivable”.

So, what do you think? Do you think that the UK will ever rejoin the EU?

