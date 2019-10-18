This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will Boris Johnson's Brexit deal pass in the House of Commons?

All eyes are on the DUP ahead of tomorrow’s vote.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 18 Oct 2019, 9:24 AM
7 minutes ago 832 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4856419
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

BORIS JOHNSON has a deal. Now, the House of Commons has to vote for it. The same parliament that rejected Theresa May’s deal three times will now have a chance to accept or reject the plan negotiated after a frenetic few days in Brussels. 

All eyes are on the DUP, which has said that it will vote against the deal tomorrow during a rare Saturday sitting of parliament. 

This makes Johnson’s path to parliamentary success much narrower, leaving open the possibility that he could – despite getting a deal -  be forced into a Brexit extension. 

So what do you think? Will Boris Johnson get his deal through the House of Commons tomorrow?


Poll Results:

No (81)
Yes (41)
I don't know (14)



About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

