Poll: Will Boris Johnson's Brexit deal pass in the House of Commons?

Boris Johnson will need to persuade MPs to back his deal.

BORIS JOHNSON has a deal. Now, the House of Commons has to vote for it. The same parliament that rejected Theresa May’s deal three times will now have a chance to accept or reject the plan negotiated after a frenetic few days in Brussels.

All eyes are on the DUP, which has said that it will vote against the deal tomorrow during a rare Saturday sitting of parliament.

This makes Johnson’s path to parliamentary success much narrower, leaving open the possibility that he could – despite getting a deal - be forced into a Brexit extension.

So what do you think? Will Boris Johnson get his deal through the House of Commons tomorrow?

