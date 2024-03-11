Poll: Should the broadcast ban on the day of elections and referendums be scrapped?

THE VOTES HAVE been counted and the results are in for last week’s two referendums.

There are plenty of talking points around the two results themselves, but another related discussion that’s gaining traction is whether the so-called broadcast moratorium is still fit for purpose.

Guidelines issued by Comisiún na Meán ahead of elections and referendums state that broadcast coverage of votes cannot take place from 2pm the day before polls open until voting closes at 10pm.

The ban only applies to TV and radio stations; newspapers and online news publications are free to cover the votes as they like, while anyone is allowed to say anything about the referendums on social media too.

The intention of the moratorium, which has been in place for decades, is to allow people the space to think about what they’re voting on without having to deal with new arguments or developments at the 11th hour.

But in the age of online news, the disparity between what broadcasters are allowed to cover and what can be reported by online outlets and on social media has led to questions about whether the moratorium is still fit for purpose.

Today we’re asking: Should the broadcast moratorium for elections and referendums be scrapped?

