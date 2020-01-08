Poll: Should restaurants be forced to display calories on their menus?

THE RESTAURANTS ASSOCIATION of Ireland has hit out at government plans to make displaying calories on menus mandatory for all restaurants, pubs, coffee shops and other places where food is served.

The proposals were first announced as part of the government’s Obesity Action Plan, which aims to address rates of obesity among the Irish population.

A public consultation by the Department of Health claims that calorie information will enable a better choice for consumers in a society where increasing numbers of people are eating out and consuming take-aways.

However, the Restaurants Associaion of Ireland has claimed that the move would cost the state tens of millions of euro to implement, accusing the government of “nanny-statism”.

The group says that better education around food is needed instead, and has called for Home Economics or Food Science to be made a mandatory subject in secondary schools.

But what do you think? Should restaurants and other food outlets be legally obliged to display calories on their menus?

