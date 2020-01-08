This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Poll: Should restaurants be forced to display calories on their menus?

The proposal is part of the government’s Obesity Action Plan.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 9:20 AM
54 minutes ago 5,863 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4957528
Image: Shutterstock/Syda Productions
Image: Shutterstock/Syda Productions

THE RESTAURANTS ASSOCIATION of Ireland has hit out at government plans to make displaying calories on menus mandatory for all restaurants, pubs, coffee shops and other places where food is served.

The proposals were first announced as part of the government’s Obesity Action Plan, which aims to address rates of obesity among the Irish population.

A public consultation by the Department of Health claims that calorie information will enable a better choice for consumers in a society where increasing numbers of people are eating out and consuming take-aways.

However, the Restaurants Associaion of Ireland has claimed that the move would cost the state tens of millions of euro to implement, accusing the government of “nanny-statism”.

The group says that better education around food is needed instead, and has called for Home Economics or Food Science to be made a mandatory subject in secondary schools.

But what do you think? Should restaurants and other food outlets be legally obliged to display calories on their menus?


Poll Results:

No (633)
Yes (404)
I don't know (25)



