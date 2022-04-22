Poll: Should the government decriminalise cannabis?

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT plans to introduce a bill in the Dáil in July calling for an end to the criminalisation of cannabis.

Dublin Mid-West TD Gino Kenny told The Journal he believes there is “no more reason for cannabis to be illegal than alcohol”.

Now Government-party Greens previously called for cannabis to be decriminalised, saying the law has “made criminals out of decent people”.

So today, we’re asking you: Should the government decriminalise cannabis?

