Poll: Should the government decriminalise cannabis?

PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT plans to introduce a bill in the Dáil in July calling for an end to the criminalisation of cannabis.
Dublin Mid-West TD Gino Kenny told The Journal he believes there is “no more reason for cannabis to be illegal than alcohol”.
Now Government-party Greens previously called for cannabis to be decriminalised, saying the law has “made criminals out of decent people”.
So today, we’re asking you: Should the government decriminalise cannabis?
Poll Results:
