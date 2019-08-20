This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Does clamping cars reduce traffic?

A controversial measure at the time, clamping in the capital turns 21 this month.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 9:35 AM
20 minutes ago 1,805 Views 11 Comments
A clamper attaches a clamp in Dublin city.
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
A clamper attaches a clamp in Dublin city.
A clamper attaches a clamp in Dublin city.
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

NEW FIGURES HAVE revealed that an average of 129 motorists are clamped in Dublin every day.

A controversial measure at the time, clamping in the capital turns 21 this month after being introduced in August 1998 as a way of reducing traffic congestion.

The new figures have shown that 23,383 vehicles were clamped in the first six months of 2019. About 17% of which were for drivers who had parked in legal spaces but seen their parking fee elapsed.

But despite 21 years of clamping, Dublin ranks as one of the worst traffic congestion black spots in Europe. But would we be worse without it?

Poll: Does clamping cars reduce traffic?


Poll Results:

No, we'd be better off without it (213)
No, but we should keep it anyway (114)
Yes (45)
Don't know (26)




About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (11)

