Poll: Does clamping cars reduce traffic?

NEW FIGURES HAVE revealed that an average of 129 motorists are clamped in Dublin every day.

A controversial measure at the time, clamping in the capital turns 21 this month after being introduced in August 1998 as a way of reducing traffic congestion.

The new figures have shown that 23,383 vehicles were clamped in the first six months of 2019. About 17% of which were for drivers who had parked in legal spaces but seen their parking fee elapsed.

But despite 21 years of clamping, Dublin ranks as one of the worst traffic congestion black spots in Europe. But would we be worse without it?

