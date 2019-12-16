This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do CEOs earn too much money?

A new report by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has found rising levels of CEO pay.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 16 Dec 2019, 9:20 AM
39 minutes ago 4,430 Views 11 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/BurAnd
Image: Shutterstock/BurAnd

A NEW REPORT by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has found that the annual pay and benefits for CEOs in 22 of the largest Irish firms were close to or above €1 million. 

The study also found that among 26 large firms studied, CEO pay rose in 11 of them.

According to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, it would take an average worker more than 50 years to earn what half of CEOs at top firms are paid each year. 

Congress General Secretary Patricia King called it an “unjustifiable gap”. 

So what do you think? Do CEOs earn too much money?


Poll Results:

Yes (542)
No (189)
I don't know (30)



About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

