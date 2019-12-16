Poll: Do CEOs earn too much money?

A NEW REPORT by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has found that the annual pay and benefits for CEOs in 22 of the largest Irish firms were close to or above €1 million.

The study also found that among 26 large firms studied, CEO pay rose in 11 of them.

According to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, it would take an average worker more than 50 years to earn what half of CEOs at top firms are paid each year.

Congress General Secretary Patricia King called it an “unjustifiable gap”.

So what do you think? Do CEOs earn too much money?

