Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Poll: Does a formal apology from the government make a difference?

The Taoiseach yesterday formally apologised to the women affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 9:20 AM
13 minutes ago 1,050 Views 11 Comments
Victims of the CervicalCheck scandal leaving the Dáil yesterday.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Victims of the CervicalCheck scandal leaving the Dáil yesterday.
Victims of the CervicalCheck scandal leaving the Dáil yesterday.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IN THE DÁIL yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar formally apologised to the women and the families affected by the failures in the CervicalCheck screening programme. 

He acknowledged that the apology was too late for some who were affected. “For others it will never be enough,” he said. “Today’s apology is offered to all the people the State let down. And to the families who paid the price for those failings.”

Various leaders have issued formal apologies over the years. In 2013, Taoiseach Enda Kenny offered a state apology to the Magdalene women, while in 1999 Bertie Ahern apologised to the victims of child abuse in state institutions. 

But what do you think? Do formal apologies from the state actually make a difference?


Poll Results:

No (172)
Yes (77)
I don't know (12)



COMMENTS (11)

