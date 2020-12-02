Poll: Will you be giving to charity this Christmas?

THE SHOPS ARE back, festive music is playing and the weather is going to get absolutely Baltic this week. Even though it’s been a strange year, you’d know Christmas is on the way.

But although it’s a time for giving and the shops are open again, the usual scenes of charity fundraisers on the streets will likely be less frequent due to public health concerns.

Many people make a point of putting some money, food or other items away to make a donation to a particular cause around this time of year, and will likely have to go a bit out of their way to do so in 2020.

Are you one of those people? This morning we want to know: Will you be giving to charity this Christmas?

