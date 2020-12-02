#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 2 December 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Will you be giving to charity this Christmas?

Many people make a donation to a particular cause around this time of year.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 2 Dec 2020, 8:55 AM
29 minutes ago 3,723 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5285819
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

THE SHOPS ARE back, festive music is playing and the weather is going to get absolutely Baltic this week. Even though it’s been a strange year, you’d know Christmas is on the way.

But although it’s a time for giving and the shops are open again, the usual scenes of charity fundraisers on the streets will likely be less frequent due to public health concerns.

Many people make a point of putting some money, food or other items away to make a donation to a particular cause around this time of year, and will likely have to go a bit out of their way to do so in 2020.

Are you one of those people? This morning we want to know: Will you be giving to charity this Christmas?


Poll Results:

Yes (358)
No (112)
I'd like to but I can't afford to (67)
I haven't decided (36)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie