Dublin: 7°C Saturday 18 December 2021
Poll: Are you volunteering or donating to charity this Christmas?

Will you be giving the gift of giving this year?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 18 Dec 2021, 10:14 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5634561
Image: Shutterstock/Black Salmon
Image: Shutterstock/Black Salmon

IT’S A TIME for giving, and a time when many charities make a good chunk of their funding in order to pay for their services during the year.

But pandemic restrictions have hampered big fundraising events, putting more pressure on Christmas-time fundraising. You can also give in different ways: make a donation online, donate clothes or other items, or donate your time and volunteer.

But Christmas is an expensive and busy time of year, and people might be feeling a financial squeeze from inflation and the hike in energy prices.

So we’re asking: Are you volunteering or donating to charity this Christmas?


Poll Results:

Yes, donating (1181)
No (552)
Yes, volunteering (90)



About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

