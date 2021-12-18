Poll: Are you volunteering or donating to charity this Christmas?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IT’S A TIME for giving, and a time when many charities make a good chunk of their funding in order to pay for their services during the year.
But pandemic restrictions have hampered big fundraising events, putting more pressure on Christmas-time fundraising. You can also give in different ways: make a donation online, donate clothes or other items, or donate your time and volunteer.
But Christmas is an expensive and busy time of year, and people might be feeling a financial squeeze from inflation and the hike in energy prices.
So we’re asking: Are you volunteering or donating to charity this Christmas?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (12)