Poll: Are you volunteering or donating to charity this Christmas?

IT’S A TIME for giving, and a time when many charities make a good chunk of their funding in order to pay for their services during the year.

But pandemic restrictions have hampered big fundraising events, putting more pressure on Christmas-time fundraising. You can also give in different ways: make a donation online, donate clothes or other items, or donate your time and volunteer.

But Christmas is an expensive and busy time of year, and people might be feeling a financial squeeze from inflation and the hike in energy prices.

So we’re asking: Are you volunteering or donating to charity this Christmas?

