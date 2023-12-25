Advertisement
File image from the 2016 'Santa Sit Out' in Dublin. SAM BOAL
Poll: Have you given to charity this Christmas?

’tis the giving season.
MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Multiple charities have issued their annual appeals over this month ahead of Christmas, asking for invaluable donations and support ahead of the new year.

Additionally, multiple companies have partnered with charities this month, including Londis who started off their donations to the Irish Hospice Foundation with a €10,000 lump sum.

Today, we want to know… Have you given to charity this Christmas?


Poll Results:

Yes (134)
No (50)
I can't afford to (8)
Not sure/No opinion (8)




