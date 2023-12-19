Poll: Have you sent Christmas cards?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE LAST DAY to post your Christmas cards and other post is 21 December this year.
Today is the last day to send any post to the North, while the deadlines to send post abroad have now passed.
This Christmas, it is expected that about two million Christmas cards and around one million parcels will pass through An Post’s hub.
With the deadlines soon approaching, with want to know… Have you sent Christmas cards this year?
