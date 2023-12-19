Advertisement

You can no longer send any post to the North of Ireland or abroad. Alamy Stock Photo
Poll: Have you sent Christmas cards?

The last day to send post inside the Republic of Ireland is 21 December.
THE LAST DAY to post your Christmas cards and other post is 21 December this year.

Today is the last day to send any post to the North, while the deadlines to send post abroad have now passed.

This Christmas, it is expected that about two million Christmas cards and around one million parcels will pass through An Post’s hub.

With the deadlines soon approaching, with want to know… Have you sent Christmas cards this year?


Poll Results:

Yes (382)
No (329)
I'm still planning to (46)



