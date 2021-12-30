#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 30 December 2021
Poll: When will you take down your Christmas decorations?

It doesn’t last forever.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 10:35 AM
54 minutes ago 10,563 Views 11 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WE’RE A FEW days past the Big Day now.

Homes are still lit up inside and out with blue, gold and multicoloured lights.

But it doesn’t last forever and most people will be taking down their decorations soon, if they haven’t already. 

6 January, when Christmas officially ends, is a traditional date for it, but everyone has their own way of doing things.

Or you may not have put any decorations up or don’t celebrate it in the first place.

So today, we’re asking you: When will you take down your Christmas decorations?


Poll Results:

Early January (355)
On 6 January (337)
Later than 6 January (145)
Whenever the mood strikes (65)
They're already down (55)
Before the New Year (53)
I don't celebrate Christmas / didn't use decorations (38)







About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

