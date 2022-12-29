Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: When will you take down your Christmas decorations?
Will you wait until 6 January or have you taken everything down already?
45 minutes ago

THE FESTIVE SEASON is still upon us, with homes still lit up with twinkling lights and Christmas trees still standing in the corner of many sitting rooms.

But what goes up must come down, and most people will soon start taking down their decorations, if they haven’t already.

Many people traditionally wait until 6 January, when Christmas officially ends, to take decorations down and pack them into the attic for another year, but everyone is different. Some prefer to do it sooner, while others might wait until later. 

So today we’re asking: When will you take down your Christmas decorations?


Poll Results:

In the next few days (323)
On 6 January (252)
After 6 January (227)
I didn't put up decorations this Christmas (43)
They're already down (29)
I don't celebrate Christmas (10)






Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
