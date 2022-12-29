Poll: When will you take down your Christmas decorations?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE FESTIVE SEASON is still upon us, with homes still lit up with twinkling lights and Christmas trees still standing in the corner of many sitting rooms.
But what goes up must come down, and most people will soon start taking down their decorations, if they haven’t already.
Many people traditionally wait until 6 January, when Christmas officially ends, to take decorations down and pack them into the attic for another year, but everyone is different. Some prefer to do it sooner, while others might wait until later.
So today we’re asking: When will you take down your Christmas decorations?
COMMENTS (3)