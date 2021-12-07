Poll: Have you decorated inside your home for Christmas?

THE WEATHER OUTSIDE is certainly frightful. It’s a stormy December morning and there’s two-and-a-half weeks left to go until Christmas. You might be meaning to put some lights up outside, but as Storm Barra rages, it’s a day to stay indoors. So today, we’re asking you: Have you decorated inside your home for Christmas?



Poll Results: Yes, all done (100) No, not yet (66) There's a few things up (24) No, I won't be decorating (10) Yes, all done



There's a few things up



No, not yet



No, I won't be decorating

Vote

With most people stuck inside (even more than usual) today, let’s stir up some festive spirit – send us a photo of your Christmas tree to lauren@thejournal.ie and we’ll include the best shots in an article later today.