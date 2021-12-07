#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 7 December 2021
Poll: Have you decorated inside your home for Christmas?

You might be meaning to put some lights up outside, but as Storm Barra rages, it’s a day to stay indoors.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 10:49 AM
THE WEATHER OUTSIDE is certainly frightful.

It’s a stormy December morning and there’s two-and-a-half weeks left to go until Christmas.

So today, we’re asking you: Have you decorated inside your home for Christmas?


Poll Results:

Yes, all done (100)
No, not yet (66)
There's a few things up (24)
No, I won't be decorating (10)




With most people stuck inside (even more than usual) today, let’s stir up some festive spirit – send us a photo of your Christmas tree to lauren@thejournal.ie and we’ll include the best shots in an article later today.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie