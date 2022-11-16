Poll: Do you plan to use fewer Christmas lights this year because of energy costs?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
DUBLIN CITY’S CHRISTMAS lights will be partly powered by batteries this year to reduce strain on the electricity grid.
For the third year, Dublin City Council’s ‘Winter Lights’ installations and projections will have generators that use hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), an alternative to diesel.
A spokesperson said the choice of power sources is part of efforts to make events in the city centre “more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable”.
It has been a tumultuous year for energy costs, with most people feeling the pinch in their bills.
So today, we’re asking you: Do you plan to use fewer Christmas lights this year because of energy costs?
Poll Results:
